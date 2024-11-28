The company's new mobile app is designed to combine all operations for solar installers, from installations and commissioning to management and servicing, in one streamlined platform. Israel-based inverter maker SolarEdge has launched a mobile app for residential and commercial and industrial (C&I) solar installers. SolarEdge Go is the company's first mobile app to feature all operations for solar installers, from installation and commissioning processes to management and servicing, on one platform. The company says the app will introduce new remote management and monitoring capabilities, to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...