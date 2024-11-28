TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TYT.L, TM) announced, for the month of October, total worldwide sales were 9,74,245 vehicles, an increase of 0.4% year-over-year. Toyota, including Lexus, registered sales of 9,03,103 vehicles, an increase of 1.4% from prior year. Cumulative total worldwide sales, from January to October 2024, was 88,73,590 vehicles, a decline of 3.9% from previous year. Toyota, including Lexus, posted worldwide sales of 83,33,341 vehicles, a decline of 1.5% from last year.For the month of October, total worldwide production was 10,21,799 vehicles, down 1.3%. Toyota, including Lexus, worldwide production was 8,93,164 vehicles, a decline of 0.8%.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX