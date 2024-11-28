YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) announced, for the month of October, global sales were 271,549 vehicles, a decline of 2.7% from a year ago. Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 1.0% from a year-earlier. Sales outside Japan declined 3.0% from a year-earlier.For the month of October, global production was 290,848 vehicles, a decrease of 6.3% from previous year. Production in Japan declined 3.8% from a year-earlier. Production outside Japan declined 7.0%.For the month of October, total exports from Japan were 40,502 vehicles, up 11.6% from prior year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX