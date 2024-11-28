DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 28-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 November 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 27 November 2024 it purchased a total of 276,662 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 176,662 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.060 GBP1.720 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.035 GBP1.694 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.048716 GBP1.713012

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 623,838,330 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4113 2.040 XDUB 09:09:13 00072598973TRLO0 4297 2.040 XDUB 09:09:13 00072598974TRLO0 9560 2.035 XDUB 09:32:46 00072599857TRLO0 5926 2.035 XDUB 09:32:46 00072599859TRLO0 3284 2.035 XDUB 09:32:46 00072599860TRLO0 1764 2.035 XDUB 09:32:47 00072599861TRLO0 5428 2.035 XDUB 09:32:47 00072599862TRLO0 1984 2.050 XDUB 09:56:49 00072600474TRLO0 5028 2.050 XDUB 09:56:49 00072600475TRLO0 1984 2.050 XDUB 09:57:19 00072600483TRLO0 1648 2.050 XDUB 09:57:19 00072600484TRLO0 3721 2.050 XDUB 09:57:19 00072600485TRLO0 1663 2.050 XDUB 10:00:49 00072600582TRLO0 3672 2.050 XDUB 10:00:49 00072600583TRLO0 2125 2.050 XDUB 10:00:49 00072600584TRLO0 671 2.045 XDUB 10:43:16 00072601795TRLO0 1632 2.045 XDUB 10:43:16 00072601796TRLO0 1631 2.045 XDUB 10:43:16 00072601797TRLO0 8171 2.040 XDUB 11:13:36 00072603114TRLO0 3143 2.045 XDUB 12:16:41 00072604696TRLO0 5018 2.045 XDUB 12:16:41 00072604697TRLO0 1750 2.045 XDUB 12:54:26 00072605506TRLO0 7408 2.050 XDUB 13:07:13 00072605742TRLO0 7936 2.050 XDUB 13:51:16 00072607703TRLO0 8006 2.050 XDUB 13:51:16 00072607704TRLO0 7600 2.050 XDUB 13:51:16 00072607705TRLO0 1666 2.050 XDUB 13:51:16 00072607706TRLO0 3911 2.050 XDUB 13:57:16 00072608178TRLO0 3393 2.050 XDUB 13:57:16 00072608179TRLO0 962 2.050 XDUB 13:57:16 00072608180TRLO0 8362 2.050 XDUB 14:31:11 00072609740TRLO0 2285 2.055 XDUB 14:47:36 00072611296TRLO0 1636 2.055 XDUB 14:47:36 00072611297TRLO0 2469 2.060 XDUB 14:47:36 00072611298TRLO0 5912 2.060 XDUB 14:47:36 00072611299TRLO0 1643 2.060 XDUB 14:47:36 00072611300TRLO0 1163 2.060 XDUB 14:47:36 00072611301TRLO0 2469 2.060 XDUB 14:51:59 00072611577TRLO0 5912 2.060 XDUB 14:51:59 00072611578TRLO0 1617 2.060 XDUB 14:51:59 00072611579TRLO0 407 2.060 XDUB 14:51:59 00072611580TRLO0 2469 2.060 XDUB 15:06:49 00072612411TRLO0 5912 2.060 XDUB 15:06:49 00072612412TRLO0 362 2.060 XDUB 15:06:49 00072612413TRLO0 6969 2.055 XDUB 15:17:26 00072612906TRLO0 82 2.055 XDUB 15:39:06 00072614156TRLO0 1575 2.055 XDUB 15:39:06 00072614157TRLO0 6323 2.055 XDUB 15:40:46 00072614305TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2918 170.40 XLON 09:08:01 00072598927TRLO0 2870 170.40 XLON 09:25:40 00072599592TRLO0 3205 170.00 XLON 09:32:46 00072599856TRLO0 585 169.40 XLON 09:32:46 00072599858TRLO0 3385 170.60 XLON 09:50:54 00072600249TRLO0 3226 170.60 XLON 09:51:34 00072600260TRLO0 3051 171.20 XLON 10:09:23 00072600879TRLO0 3304 171.20 XLON 10:19:11 00072601150TRLO0 2049 170.80 XLON 10:19:17 00072601152TRLO0 882 170.80 XLON 10:19:17 00072601153TRLO0 3197 170.60 XLON 10:53:13 00072602123TRLO0 3218 170.40 XLON 10:53:13 00072602124TRLO0 47 171.00 XLON 12:00:34 00072604340TRLO0 3117 171.00 XLON 12:06:29 00072604452TRLO0 1678 171.00 XLON 12:06:29 00072604453TRLO0 1358 171.00 XLON 12:06:29 00072604454TRLO0 3035 171.60 XLON 13:17:47 00072606171TRLO0 2800 171.60 XLON 13:19:34 00072606284TRLO0 740 171.60 XLON 13:19:34 00072606285TRLO0 3273 171.60 XLON 13:32:23 00072606816TRLO0 3523 171.60 XLON 13:46:04 00072607393TRLO0 3139 171.20 XLON 13:51:16 00072607702TRLO0 2923 170.80 XLON 14:09:26 00072608593TRLO0 3230 171.40 XLON 14:31:11 00072609739TRLO0 6114 172.00 XLON 14:49:15 00072611432TRLO0 4027 172.00 XLON 15:00:23 00072611993TRLO0 3447 172.00 XLON 15:06:49 00072612414TRLO0 1135 172.00 XLON 15:15:49 00072612831TRLO0 2363 172.00 XLON 15:15:49 00072612832TRLO0 3333 171.80 XLON 15:35:46 00072614026TRLO0 3218 171.60 XLON 15:38:10 00072614118TRLO0 2790 171.80 XLON 15:38:10 00072614119TRLO0 139 171.80 XLON 15:38:10 00072614120TRLO0 165 171.80 XLON 15:38:10 00072614121TRLO0 3398 171.80 XLON 15:57:25 00072615229TRLO0 3094 171.80 XLON 16:02:01 00072615607TRLO0 2594 171.80 XLON 16:07:11 00072615950TRLO0 140 171.80 XLON 16:07:11 00072615951TRLO0 140 171.80 XLON 16:07:11 00072615952TRLO0 2745 171.60 XLON 16:20:56 00072617375TRLO0 405 171.60 XLON 16:20:56 00072617376TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 361790 EQS News ID: 2039893 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2039893&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 28, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)