Donnerstag, 28.11.2024
4,0064,04809:46
Bulgarian president urges VinFast to soon sell electric cars and invest in production in Bulgaria

Finanznachrichten News

November 26, 2024, the President of the Republic of Bulgaria, H.E. Rumen Radev, along with a high-ranking Bulgarian delegation, visited the VinFast Hai Phong Manufacturing Complex. He expressed high regard for the quality and potential of VinFast's electric vehicles in the European market and urged VinFast to explore collaboration and investment opportunities in Bulgaria.

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vice Chairman and CEO of Vingroup, Mr. Nguy?n Vi?t Quang (in grey) welcomed President of the Republic of Bulgaria, H.E. Rumen Radev (in navy) to the VinFast Factory in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Visit of the president of Bulgaria

Visiting the VinFast complex, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev expressed a deep sense of admiration. He congratulated VinFast on its remarkable success in becoming the number one automotive brand in Vietnam in such a short time, while noting that this achievement exemplifies Vietnam's extraordinary economic, scientific, and technological advancements over the past few decades.

President Rumen Radev spent considerable time touring the body welding and electric vehicle assembly workshops at VinFast, gaining detailed insights into the production processes. He highly praised the quality and potential of VinFast's electric vehicles in the European market, highlighting Bulgaria's strengths in research, production, and development of components, sensors, and intelligent operating systems for electric vehicles. He noted that Bulgaria has been part of the supply chain for numerous European, American, and Japanese car manufacturers for many years.

As a result, the President extended an invitation to VinFast to explore potential collaborations and investments in Bulgaria, such as selling cars in the Bulgarian market, manufacturing components, producing vehicles, or co-developing software for electric cars that meet European standards and regulations.

During the visit, Vice Chairman and CEO of Vingroup, Mr. Nguy?n Vi?t Quang, emphasized VinFast's strong push towards global expansion, aiming to popularize electric vehicles and promote green mobility worldwide. He said that VinFast will seriously study and explore opportunities for cooperation and investment in Bulgaria as suggested by the President.

President Rumen Radev's visit to the VinFast factory reaffirms the company's stature and its pivotal role in advancing the green industry and sustainable transportation trends on a global scale. VinFast is increasingly seen by countries worldwide as a symbol of inspiration and growth for Vietnam's automotive industry. The VinFast automotive manufacturing complex has become one of the preferred stops for many heads of state visiting and working in Vietnam.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2568613/VinFast.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bulgarian-president-urges-vinfast-to-soon-sell-electric-cars-and-invest-in-production-in-bulgaria-302317536.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
