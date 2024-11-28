BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - LEG Immobilien SE (LEG.DE), an integrated property company, said that it will launch a tap offering of guaranteed senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2030 in an aggregate principal amount of 200 million euros.The New Bonds will be issued by LEG Properties B.V. or the 'Issuer', a wholly-owned Dutch subsidiary of LEG, will be guaranteed by LEG, and will be convertible into new and/or existing ordinary registered shares of the Company.The New Bonds will be issued on the same terms as the Issuer's 500 million euros convertible bonds issued on September 4, 2024 and will form a single series with the Original Bonds from the settlement date of the New Bonds.The company noted that final issue price of the New Bonds will be determined on the basis of an accelerated bookbuilding procedure and is expected to be announced today.Settlement of the New Bonds is expected to take place on or around December 5, 2024.The company plans to use the net proceeds from the issuance of the New Bonds to refinance indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX