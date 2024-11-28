CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - IAG and RACQ said they will enter a 25-year strategic alliance to provide RACQ general insurance products and services for RACQ members and Queenslanders. IAG will acquire 90% of RACQ's existing insurance underwriting business, with an option to acquire the remaining 10% in two years on consistent terms. The consideration of $855 million comprises net tangible asset value and entry into the 25-year distribution agreement.IAG expects the transaction to be EPS accretive in the first full year of ownership and consistent with investment targets of a 15% insurance margin and ROE of between 14% and 15% on a through the cycle basis.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX