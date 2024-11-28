LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) reported that its Group production year-to-date averaged approximately 62 kboepd, including 6.5 kboepd of gas, in line with guidance.The Group's 2024 production forecast remains unchanged at around 62 kboepd, consistent with previous guidance. However, free cash flow is now expected to be in the range of $150 million - $200 million, revised downward from the prior forecast of $200 million -$300 million due to the timing of payments, including the delayed incremental Jubilee lifting now expected in early January 2025 and overdue gas payments from the Government of Ghana.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX