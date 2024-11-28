BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) announced the completion of a US$2.65 billion offering of U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes and a RMB17 billion offering of RMB-denominated senior unsecured notes.The U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes consist of US$1 billion 4.875% notes due 2030, issued at a price of 99.838% per note; US$1.15 billion 5.250% notes due 2035, issued at a price of 99.649% per note; US$500 million 5.625% notes due 2054, issued at a price of 99.712% per note.The RMB-denominated senior unsecured notes consist of RMB8.4 billion 2.65% notes due 2028, issued at a price of 100% per note; RMB5 billion 2.80% notes due 2029, issued at a price of 100% per note; RMB2.5 billion 3.10% notes due 2034, issued at a price of 100% per note; RMB1.1 billion 3.50% notes due 2044, issued at a price of 100% per note.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX