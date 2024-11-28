BICO Group AB: BICO completes the divestment of Nanoscribe

As announced on November 21, 2024, BICO Group AB (publ) entered into an agreement to divest Nanoscribe. BICO has as of today completed the divestment.

The transaction was completed at an equity value of EUR 26m (SEK 294m), following net debt and working capital adjustments.

The rationale behind the divestment is in line with the updated strategy, BICO 2.0, where Nanoscribe has been concluded non-core due to its significant footprint outside life science. Net proceeds, following transaction expenses, will be used to reduce long term debt.

The divestment is estimated to generate a capital gain of approximately 10 percent based on book value per Q3 2024.

Final financial impact will be reported in the interim report for Q4 2024. In BICO's financial reporting Nanoscribe will be treated as discontinued operations from Q4 2024.

For further information on the divestment, please see the press release which was published on November 21, 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Jacob Thordenberg, CFO, BICO Group AB

Phone: +46 735 34 88 84

E-mail: jt@bico.com

About BICO

BICO is a lab automation partner and provider of selected workflows to pharma and biotech. With 46,000+ instruments installed in over 65 countries, BICO products, software, and solutions are found in more than 3,500 laboratories, including the world's top 20 pharmaceutical companies, and have been cited in over 12,000 publications. Operating through three business areas - Lab Automation, Life Science Solutions, and Bioprinting - BICO strives towards the vision to enable and automate the life science lab of the future. BICO is listed on Mid-Cap, Nasdaq Stockholm under BICO. www.bico.com