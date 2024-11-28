TalkPool AG: Talkpool presents its Q3 interim report 2024

In the third quarter of 2024, Talkpool started to grow after several years of successful turnaround with improving profit margins, reduced debt and a sharper focus. New technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and telecom Apps open opportunities for growth.
July - September key developments
- The overall results from June to September 2024 clearly exceeded Talkpool's internal expectations. Operational performance continued close to all-time high levels. The companies in Germany and Switzerland overperformed whereas the Pakistani business continued to underperform in the third quarter.
- A decision to initiate conversion of loans amounting to approximately EUR 465'000 into 877'482 shares was initiated. After completing the conversion, this will result in a EUR 465'000 reduction of debt for Talkpool AG and an increase of issued shares from 6'778'097 to 7'655'579 shares.
- Talkpool intensified contacts with clients, partners and advisors in an iterating work to find its path in the next years. The board of directors met for a September strategy work-shop in which several groundbreaking changes for Talkpool's industry were discussed. On the 30th of September, Talkpool's board of directors published a financial summary and a first indicative guidance to shareholders of the upcoming growth plans.
About: Talkpool provides network planning, integration and managed services to telecom networks globally. With its cutting-edge technical expertise, Talkpool offers network operators and communication providers high-quality services to build, improve, and maintain their networks.
