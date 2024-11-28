Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.11.2024
WKN: A2AKAU | ISIN: CH0322161768
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.11.2024 08:30 Uhr
TalkPool AG: Talkpool presents its Q3 interim report 2024

Finanznachrichten News

In the third quarter of 2024, Talkpool started to grow after several years of successful turnaround with improving profit margins, reduced debt and a sharper focus. New technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and telecom Apps open opportunities for growth.

Jul 1st - sep 30th 2024

  • Net sales of EUR 4 128 thousand (compared to EUR 3 749 thousand in Q3 2023)
  • EBITDA of EUR 523 thousand (564) and EBITDA margin of 12.7% (15.0%)
  • EBIT of EUR 480 thousand (530) and EBIT margin of 11.6% (14.1%)
  • Net Earnings After Tax of EUR 147 thousand (307) and net EAT margin of 3.6% (8.2%)

Jan 1st - Sep 30th 2024

  • Net sales amounted to EUR 11 787 thousand (compared to EUR 11 333 in 2023)
  • EBITDA of EUR 1 328 thousand (1 158) and EBITDA margin of 11.3% (10.2%)
  • EBIT of EUR 1 198 thousand (1 050) and EBIT margin of 10.2% (9.3%)
  • Net Earnings After Tax of EUR 463 thousand (712) and EAT margin of 3.9% (6.3%)

July - September key developments

  • The overall results from June to September 2024 clearly exceeded Talkpool's internal expectations. Operational performance continued close to all-time high levels. The companies in Germany and Switzerland overperformed whereas the Pakistani business continued to underperform in the third quarter.
  • A decision to initiate conversion of loans amounting to approximately EUR 465'000 into 877'482 shares was initiated. After completing the conversion, this will result in a EUR 465'000 reduction of debt for Talkpool AG and an increase of issued shares from 6'778'097 to 7'655'579 shares.
  • Talkpool intensified contacts with clients, partners and advisors in an iterating work to find its path in the next years. The board of directors met for a September strategy work-shop in which several groundbreaking changes for Talkpool's industry were discussed. On the 30th of September, Talkpool's board of directors published a financial summary and a first indicative guidance to shareholders of the upcoming growth plans.

For more information, please contact:

Magnus Sparrholm, CEO

magnus@talkpool.com, +41 81 250 2020

About: Talkpool provides network planning, integration and managed services to telecom networks globally. With its cutting-edge technical expertise, Talkpool offers network operators and communication providers high-quality services to build, improve, and maintain their networks.

Certified Advisor: G&W Fondkommission

This report contains insider information that Talkpool AG is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 08:30 o'clock Central European Time on Thursday the 28th of November 2024.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
