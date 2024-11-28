Atlas Salt Addresses Impacts of Canada Post Strike on Voting at the Annual General and Special Meeting

ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND and LABRADOR / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2024 / Atlas Salt Inc. ("Atlas Salt" or the "Company") (TSXV:SALT)(OTCQB:REMRF) announces that due to the ongoing postal strike in Canada (the "Strike) some shareholders may have experienced a delay in receiving the materials for the annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of Atlas Salt shareholders. The Meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. (Newfoundland & Labrador time) on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at the Celestial Gallery at the Geo Centre, 175 Signal Hill Rd, St. John's NL.

Shareholders can view the Management Information Circular for the Meeting (the "Circular") on the Company's website at www.atlassalt.com/reports or under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company will extend the cut-off time for the delivery of proxies to 11:30 a.m. (Newfoundland & Labrador Time) on Monday December 2, 2024, to allow extra time for shareholders who have not received the Material due to the Strike.

Registered shareholders who wish to vote at the Meeting by proxy may contact Computershare Trust Company at 1-800-564-6253 to obtain their control number, and can vote online at www.investorvote.com, or by telephone voting at 1- 866-732-VOTE (8683).

Beneficial holders who hold their shares through a broker and have not received their information should contact their broker representative for instructions on how to vote.

Atlas Salt Inc.

Atlas Salt Inc. is developing Canada's next salt mine and is committed to responsible and sustainable mining practices. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, the company is poised to make significant contributions to the North American salt market while upholding its values of environmental stewardship and community engagement.

For information, please contact:

Richard LaBelle, CEO

investors@atlassalt.com

(709) 739-9545

SOURCE: Atlas Salt

View the original press release on accesswire.com