219.1% increase in advertising revenue as compared to Q3 2023 with advertising revenue of $4,265,753 for the nine-months period ended September 30, 2024 (178.9% increase);

46.1% increase in subscriptions revenue as compared to Q3 2023 with subscription revenue of $914,697 for the nine-months period ended September 30, 2024 (41.7% increase);

Ended the quarter with total cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $44,224,651.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2024) - EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) ("EarthLabs" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated financial results for three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 of the Company (the "Financial Results").

Highlights for the three-months period ended September 30, 2024:

Advertising revenue of $1,405,283 as compared to $440,430 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of 219.1%;

Subscription revenue of $310,090 as compared to $212,268 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of 46.1%;

Net investment gains of $944,686 from our investment portfolio as compared to net investment losses of $3,749,013 for the three months ended September 30, 2023;

Net loss and comprehensive loss of $871,536 (basic loss per share of $0.01) as compared to $5,867,847 (basic loss per share of $0.04) for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Highlights for the nine-months period ended September 30, 2024:

Completed the nine-month period with total cash and cash equivalents, due from brokers, investments and equity investments of $44,224,651 as compared to $42,943,109 as at December 31, 2023;

Advertising revenue of $4,265,753 as compared to $1,529,244 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of 178.9%;

Subscription revenue of $914,697 as compared to $645,291 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of 41.7%;

Net investment gains of $3,827,914 from our investment portfolio as compared to net investment losses $1,014,059 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023;

Net loss and comprehensive loss of $1,228,107 (basic loss per share of $0.01) as compared to $5,403,056 (basic loss per share of $0.04) for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

"Our third quarter results demonstrate EarthLabs' continued strong execution and growth trajectory, with advertising revenue up 219% year-over-year and subscription revenue increasing by 46%," said Denis Laviolette, Executive Chairman and CEO of EarthLabs. "The significant improvement in our investment portfolio performance, combined with our robust cash position of over $44 million, positions us well to continue investing in our data-driven media and technology solutions for the metals and mining sector. We're particularly encouraged by the sustained growth across our media platforms, reflecting the increasing value we're delivering to our users and advertising partners."

Q3 2024 Business Highlights:

CEO.CA Platform

Advancing Towards the New CEO.CA Website Launch: Scheduled for release in Q4, the new CEO.CA platform is progressing steadily. A dedicated staging environment has been established to ensure thorough testing and quality control, with the team completing a substantial volume of tasks to ensure a seamless and enhanced user experience upon launch.

Expanded Digital Footprint with Original Shows: Launched new shows like Inside the Boardroom, Mel on the Street, The Chairman's Briefing, and The Corner Office, hosted on CEO.CA and YouTube. These initiatives, along with daily content from subsidiaries, now reach over 615,000 social media followers and millions of web users, strengthening CEO.CA's industry leadership.

Enhanced CEO.CA PRO: Upgraded with new ATS feeds, including CSE2 (CS2) data, providing users with more comprehensive market insights and data.

The Northern Miner Group

Revenue Growth: Year-to-date sales for TNM Group (including TNM, TNM Symposiums, Canadian Mining Journal, and MINING.com) increased by 4%, reaching $2.43M compared to $2.33M for the same period last year.

Subscription Growth: Exceeded the aggressive sales growth target of 24% for 2024, with subscription sales hitting $284K by the end of Q3, 3% ahead of target.

Website Traffic:

The Northern Miner Site : Traffic from April to September rose by 154% over the comparable period, with total users surpassing 1M and views reaching 2M+ .



MINING.COM: Achieved a 95% year-over-year increase in website traffic, with 8M+ total sessions, 4.1M+ total users, and 10.1M+ views.

DigiGeoData

Expanded Global Database: Integrated ASX-listed companies, now covering 828 companies with over 1,200 properties and 1,350 assets.

Added Private and Public Data: Included 500+ new companies with 1,400 global properties and 1,800 assets.

Data Integration for TNM Maps: Successfully launched The Northern Miner Maps powered by DigiGeoData's extensive database.

Technical Reports Migration: Added 10,000+ technical reports for streamlined search.

Expanded Global Claim Data: Added claim data for 20 additional countries.

Explore DigiGeoData's offerings and detailed mapping tools here.

Summary of financial results

The following are selected interim condensed consolidated financial results as at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, with comparatives:

Interim condensed consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss highlights Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023 Advertising revenue $ 1,405,283 $ 440,430 $ 4,265,753 $ 1,529,244 Subscriptions revenue 310,090 212,268 914,697 645,291 Sales of exploration maps 35,027 49,929 140,108 189,428 Net investment gains (losses) 944,686 (3,749,013 ) 3,827,914 (1,014,059 ) Other income 98,654 234,629 575,882 735,380 Operating, general and administrative (2,776,548 ) (3,380,167 ) (8,099,814 ) (7,101,915 ) Research and development expenses (840,751 ) (394,078 ) (2,430,756 ) (1,246,097 ) Total expenses (3,653,424 ) (3,778,379 ) (10,640,481 ) (8,361,843 ) Loss from equity investment (13,874 ) (14,821 ) (30,385 ) (90,854 ) Income tax recovery (expense) 2,022 737,110 (281,595 ) 964,357 Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period (871,536 ) (5,867,847 ) (1,228,017 ) (5,403,056 ) Loss per common share for the period - basic and diluted (0.01 ) (0.04 ) (0.01 ) (0.04 )

Interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position highlights September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,827,676 $ 5,227,657 Due from brokers 554,255 485,949 Accounts receivable, net of expected credit losses 394,406 120,253 Investments, at fair value 36,734,753 35,091,151 Equity investment 2,107,967 2,138,352 Income tax receivable 263,994 854,023 Property, equipment and right-of-use assets 1,175,154 1,252,737 Intangible Assets 2,882,807 3,127,000 Goodwill 624,290 624,290 Total assets 49,972,510 49,251,445 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,432,273 1,287,021 Deferred revenue 2,915,271 1,921,102 Total promissory note 1,035,648 980,971 Total lease liabilities 1,064,179 1,155,154 Deferred tax liabilities 663,156 204,690 Total liabilities 7,222,637 5,589,812 Share capital, contributed surplus, and warrants 52,540,704 52,224,357 Deficit (9,790,831 ) (8,562,724 )

About EarthLabs Inc.

EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) is a mining investment, technology, and media company that aims to provide strategic leverage to the metals and mining sector through investments, royalties and a full suite of data-driven media SaaS tools and services including CEO.CA, The Northern Miner, MINING.COM, Canadian Mining Journal and DigiGeoData.

