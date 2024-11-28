Partners Group Private Equity's (PGPE's) recent portfolio realisation efforts (supported by the gradual pick-up in M&A activity and an opening IPO window) included, most notably, the sale of SRS Distribution earlier this year (see our September 2024 note for details) and more recently Techem (3.8% of end-Q324 NAV, sold to a trade buyer in October 2024), as well as the successful IPO pricing of Galderma in March and KinderCare in October. The positive valuation effects from these activities (21% weighted average uplift to latest published NAV) were coupled with a 5.1pp contribution to portfolio performance in 9M24 from earnings growth (average 11% increase in last 12-month EBITDA across top 20 holdings) and a slight 1.2pp tailwind from peer multiples. This was partly offset by an increase in portfolio net debt amid several debt package refinancings at a lower spread to strengthen capital structures and in turn support growth. Moreover, the Q324 return was affected by a weakening US dollar, which makes up c 40% of the portfolio's exposure by currency (although these FX headwinds have more than reversed so far in Q424). As a result, the company posted a moderate 3.1% NAV total return (TR) in 9M24.

