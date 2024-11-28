







TOKYO, Nov 28, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd (MHI) successfully achieved the key milestone of 1,200 hours of operation in a long-term durability test of its 90 MPa (900 bar) Class Ultra-High-Pressure Liquid Hydrogen Booster Pump.(1) Liquid hydrogen pumps are used at hydrogen refueling stations to refuel hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and hydrogen tube trailers.During the test, the pump completed 1,500 refueling cycles without downtime or replacement of major parts used at the cryogenic temperatures. This validates MHI's best-in-class operational reliability in hydrogen refueling allowing for dependable high flow rates of 160 kg per hour at a discharge pressure of 90 MPa (900 bar). The results of this long-term durability test demonstrate significant progress on the path to a future hydrogen economy.This test was conducted with FirstElement Fuel, Inc. (FEF), world-leader in hydrogen refueling solutions, at the Livermore Hydrogen Hub under hydrogen refueling station conditions.(Note2)The test started in April 2023 and was completed in November 2024. During this test, the pump- completed 1,500 refueling cycles at cryogenic temperatures of approximately -253degC (-423degF)- achieved 1,200 hours of operations without downtime and without replacement of major parts- pumped approximately 140 tons of liquid hydrogen (the equivalent of refueling5,000 fuel cell buses)(Note3), and- generated negligible boil-off gas during pump operation.The test was an overwhelming success and proved that this pump will make positive contributions to the reliability and efficiency of hydrogen refueling stations.The pump will be installed at a large-scale hydrogen station dedicated to clean commercial mobility in Japan and is scheduled to go into commercial operation in April 2025 simultaneously with the opening of the station.MHI will continue to provide best-in-class solutions to reduce the carbon footprint around the world. Our Ultra-High-Pressure Liquid Hydrogen Booster Pump is currently being introduced to the global market. This and new advanced solutions will continue to add value on society's path to a future hydrogen economy.(1) With an energy consumption just 25% that of hydrogen gas booster pumps, liquid hydrogen booster pumps offer an environmentally-friendly alternative for a hydrogen-oriented society. The advanced technology used in the MHI Ultra-High-Pressure Liquid Hydrogen Booster Pump was made possible by our cryogenic technology cultivated through research programs into liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen engines for rockets, as well as technology and experience cultivated through the delivery of various industrial pumps, including those for nuclear power plants. For details, please refer to the following URLs: www.mhi.com/news/210406.htmlhttps://www.mhi.com/news/23091101.html(2) MHI believes in conducting full scale tests using liquid hydrogen under actual operating conditions;therefore, the demonstration tests were conducted at FEF's Hydrogen Hub in Livermore, California.3Assuming that one hydrogen fuel cell bus requires 28 kg to refuel.