BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - LEG Immobilien SE (LEG.DE), Thursday announced that the company has successfully placed its tap issue of guaranteed senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2030, amounting to a total of 200 million euros.The final Issue Price of the New Bonds, which will be issued by the company's subsidiary LEG Properties B.V., is 103.80664 percent of par.The company expects to use the proceeds to refinance indebtedness and for general corporate-related purposes.Settlement of the New Bonds is expected to take place on or around December 5, the company added.Currently, LEG's stock is trading at 88.40 euros, down 0.58 percent on the XETRA.