Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2024) - Elixxer Ltd. (TSXV: ELXR) ("Elixxer" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Karim Mecklai has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company on November 19, 2024, to replace Mr. Ferras Zalt who stood down as Interim Chief Executive Officer on November 1, 2024. Mr. Zalt will remain a director of the Company.

For the last 9 years Karim has held the position of Vice President of Business Development and Chief Financial Officer at a Toronto-based asset management company. Previously, Karim worked at Portfolio Strategies Securities Inc., B2B Bank, Beacon Wealth Management, Dundee Wealth and Assante Wealth Management. During his time at Assante, Karim was registered as a Regional Vice President for the Central Canada region. Karim holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of British Columbia.

"With over 20 years in the financial services industry, Karim is a well-connected "Bay Street" executive. His impressive track record of capital raising and creating value for investors make Karim the perfect candidate to lead the Company forward," said Mr. Zalt, director, who further advises "We are extremely pleased to welcome Karim as CEO of Elixxer and wish him well in the role."

About Elixxer Ltd.

Elixxer is a Canadian public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ELXR) and the US OTC-Pink exchange (OTC Pink: ELIXF). Elixxer is an investment company with investments in Canada and other countries and is currently looking for new high growth opportunities to invest in

