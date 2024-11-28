BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market, which very nearly slipped into the red around mid afternoon on Thursday, after a good spell in positive territory, recovered well to end the day's session on a firm note.The benchmark SMI closed up 65.79 points or 0.57% at 11,709.80, after having climbed to 11,723.90 around mid morning.Julius Baer rallied about 2.1%. Logitech International and UBS Group closed up 1.54% and 1.48%, respectively. VAT Group, Swiss Re, Partners Group and ABB gained 0.9 to 1.1%.Sika, Swisscom, Novartis, Lonza Group, Zurich Insurance Group, Roche, Swiss Life Holding and Lindt & Spruengli gained 0.4 to 0.75%.Swatch Group and Sonova both lost nearly 1%. Sandoz Group ended down 0.76% and Richemont closed down 0.57%.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX