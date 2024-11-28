Aurwest Resources Corporation: Aurwest Reports Third Quarter Financial and Operating Results

Aurwest Resources Corporation ("Aurwest" or the "Company") (CSE:AWR) today reports the Company's financial and operational results for the three and nine months period ending September 30, 2024. For further information please see the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com under the Company's profile.

Further to filing the Company's Financial Statements and MD&A, the Company is pleased to provide an update on our quarterly operating highlights as set out below:

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Reduced operating costs by 61% to $62,752 during the third quarter, when comparing the same period in the prior year.

Net loss for the first quarter was $62,752 or ($0.00) per share.

Cash used in operating activities, before changes in working capital for the nine months was negative $83,962.

Cash flows used in investing activities was negative $4,816 for the nine months, associated with exploration and evaluation expenditures.

Consolidated cash and cash equivalents of $11,853 as at September 30, 2024.

Significant Announcements Subsequent to Quarter End

On October 7, 2024 the Company press released it has entered into a Purchase & Sale Agreement dated October 4, 2024 with Interra Copper Corp. (CSE:IMCX) (OTCQB:IMIMF)(FRA:3MX) pursuant to which, and subject to the terms and conditions of the agreement, the Company would sell 100% of its rights, title and interest in the Stars Property (the "Property") for an aggregate cash and equity consideration of approximately $1.1 million (1). The acquisition will be subject to the approval of the Company's shareholders.

The Company is pleased to confirm that the Notice of Meeting and Information Circular of the Company dated November 6, 2024 the related form of proxy (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") have been mailed to shareholders of record as at November 5, 2024. The Company also confirms that the Meeting Materials can be accessed online under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com), on the Company's website at www.aurwestresources.com.

The Meeting Materials are being distributed in connection with the special meeting of the shareholders of the Company to approve: (i) a special resolution whereby Aurwest will sell all or substantially all of its assets of the Corporation, specifically the Stars property to Interra Copper Corp. ("Interra") (the "Transaction") as announced on October 7, 2024, all as described in the Information Circular. This meeting has been set for 10:00 a.m. (MST) on December 10, 2024.

In light of the Canada Post labour strike, the Company is encouraging shareholders to access the Meeting Materials electronically as noted above, and that registered shareholders vote online or deliver proxies by courier, and registered shareholders with physical share certificates to complete and return letters of transmittal by hand or courier to ensure the appropriate documents are received in a timely manner. Aurwest shareholders are encouraged to vote using the internet, telephone or fax numbers provided in the Information Circular to ensure their vote is received prior to the voting cut off 48 hours before the time of the meeting.

Further details relating to the amended notice of annual general and special meeting of its shareholders is available on the Company's website.

About Aurwest Resources Corporation

Aurwest is a Canadian-based junior resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The Company currently holds a 100% interest in 3,762 hectares of contiguous claims at the Stars projects located approximately 65 kilometers southwest of Houston British Columbia.

