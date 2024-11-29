BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Unemployment and retail sales from Germany and flash inflation from the euro area are due on Friday, headlining a hectic day for the European economic news.At 2.00 am ET, Destatis releases Germany's import prices and retail sales figures for October. Sales are forecast to fall 0.5 percent on month, following a 1.2 percent rise in September. Import prices are seen easing 1.2 percent annually after a 1.3 percent decrease.At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes GDP, flash inflation, consumer spending and producer price figures. The statistical office is expected to confirm 0.4 percent sequential GDP growth for the third quarter. Consumer price inflation is seen at 1.5 percent in November compared to 1.2 percent in October.At 3.00 am ET, GDP data is due from Switzerland. The economy is forecast to grow 0.4 percent sequentially in the third quarter, slower than the 0.7 percent increase in the preceding period.At 3.55 am ET, the Federal Labor Agency publishes Germany's unemployment data. The jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 6.1 percent in November.At 4.30 am ET, the Bank of England is slated to release UK mortgage approvals for October. The number of approvals is expected to fall to 65,000 from 65,650 in the prior month.At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area inflation data for November. Flash inflation is expected to climb to 2.3 percent from 2.0 percent in October.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX