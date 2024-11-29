Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Die EXPLOSIVSTE Uran-Entdeckung seit Athabasca?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M2DF | ISIN: LT0000127508 | Ticker-Symbol: UDW
Frankfurt
29.11.24
08:02 Uhr
7,200 Euro
+0,040
+0,56 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
VILKYSKIU PIENINE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VILKYSKIU PIENINE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,7207,76011:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.11.2024 08:55 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vilkyskiu Pienine: Unaudited financial results of VILVI GROUP for the nine months of 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Based on unaudited data, consolidated sales revenue of VILVI GROUP for nine months of 2024 amounted to EUR 181.5 million - 18% increased comparing to the same period last year (sales revenue for the nine months of 2023 amounted to EUR 153.9 million).

During three quarters of 2024 the Group earned 19.9 million EUR net profit or 88.8 percent more than the same period last year (net profit for the three quarters of 2023 was EUR 10.6 million). Profit growth was driven by increased export sales prices of dry milk products and milk fats.

Vilija Milaseviciute
Economics and finance director
Phone: +370 441 55 102
Email: vilija.milaseviciute@vilvi.eu



© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.