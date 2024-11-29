BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's retail sales declined more than expected in October on falling non-food retail trade, data released by Destatis showed on Friday.Retail sales decreased by real 1.5 percent month-on-month in October, sharper-than-expected fall of 0.5 percent.Sales in food stores edged up 0.1 percent on month, while non-food sales fell 2.2 percent in October.On a yearly basis, retail sales advanced 1.0 percent compared to economists' forecast of 3.2 percent increase.In nominal terms, retail sales declined 1.1 percent on month but increased 1.9 percent from the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX