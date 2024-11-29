Primarily a steel-based beneficiation company, Argent Industrial is supported by export promotion and offshore investments in both new and existing businesses. By shifting its focus from South Africa (SA) to the US and the UK, it has created a strong, diversified base for long-term, sustainable growth, both domestically and globally. During the six-month review period (April to September 2024), Argent added another UK operation, as well as an investment in Xpanda Canada. Amid challenging global conditions, interim headline earnings per share improved to 231c versus 223c for the comparable period in the previous financial year. ZAR346m in net cash is equal to ZAR6.35/share, 23% of the company's market value.

