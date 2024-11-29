CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian parliament has passed a Bill making children under 16 using social media illegal.One of the world's strictest laws restricting the use of social media, was passed in a hurried process within a week in the parliament with support from the Opposition.The Senate approved the Bill by 34-19 votes late on Thursday, following which the House of Representatives passed it early on Friday.The new law requires tech companies such as Snapchat, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit and X to take 'reasonable steps' to cut access to social media services to users aged below 16. Those who do ot comply with the law will be fined up to 50 million Australian dollars, or $32.5 million.'Platforms now have a social responsibility to ensure the safety of our kids is a priority for them,' according to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.The ban is not expected to apply for at least 12 months, BBC reports.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX