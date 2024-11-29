Amazon has secured a significant victory in Europe as the European Commission officially terminated its long-standing investigation into alleged tax advantages in Luxembourg. This decision follows a European Court of Justice ruling that overturned the Commission's 2017 assessment, which had initially claimed the e-commerce giant received unfair tax benefits. This landmark resolution could fundamentally reshape how international trading companies' tax arrangements are evaluated across Europe, potentially setting a precedent for similar cases involving other major corporations in the region.

Black Friday Operations Face Disruption

The company's European operations face immediate challenges as labor unions call for strikes at German facilities during Black Friday, traditionally one of the year's most crucial sales periods. The German trade union Verdi has organized walkouts to protest against Amazon's business practices, potentially affecting order fulfillment during this peak shopping season. These labor actions could significantly impact the company's performance during a critical revenue-generating period, as Black Friday traditionally contributes substantially to annual retail sales figures.

