CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Uncertainty regarding monetary policy weighed on markets amidst an expected rise in inflation in the Euro Area and an unexpected increase in inflation in Tokyo. The euro strengthened on the likelihood of a less-than-expected easing by the European Central Bank whereas bets of another rate hike by the Bank of Japan lifted the yen.The Federal Reserve, in its decision which is 19 days away is however widely expected to ease rates. The CME FedWatch tool is now showing the likelihood of a quarter-point Fed rate cut in December at 66 percent and the probability of a pause at 34 percent.Wall Street Futures are in positive territory. European benchmarks are trading mixed amidst inflation rising in the Euro Area. Asian benchmarks too closed on a mixed note.The Dollar Index retreated further. Bond yields eased across most regions. Crude oil prices declined as supply concerns eased. Dollar's weakness and an escalation in Russia-Ukraine tensions lifted gold prices. Cryptocurrencies are trading mixed.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 44,855.70, up 0.02% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,015.20, up 0.28% Germany's DAX at 19,442.25, up 0.10% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,271.63, down 0.12% France's CAC 40 at 7,179.65, up 0.01% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,755.35, down 0.07% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,148.50, down 0.52% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,436.20, down 0.10% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,326.46, up 0.93% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,423.61, up 0.29%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0564, up 0.10% GBP/USD at 1.2694, up 0.06% USD/JPY at 149.97, down 1.03% AUD/USD at 0.6503, up 0.07% USD/CAD at 1.4005, down 0.04% Dollar Index at 105.88, down 0.25%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.211%, down 0.73% Germany at 2.1180%, down 0.38% France at 2.935%, down 0.44% U.K. at 4.2805%, up 0.06% Japan at 1.035%, down 1.90%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Feb) at $72.09, down 0.95%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jan) at $68.32, down 0.58%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $2,688.01, up 0.87%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $96,847.00, up 1.96% Ethereum at $3,581.47, down 0.80% Solana at $241.54, up 2.21% BNB at $654.03, down 0.55% XRP (XRP) at $1.67, up 14.73%Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX