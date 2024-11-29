Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Update re. Annual General Meeting

November 29

29 November 2024

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy Gold" or "the Company")

UPDATE re. ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Further to the announcement released on 29 November 2024 by Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR), the gold and base metals exploration and development company, the Company announces a correction to the previously announced timing of the Company's upcoming annual general meeting ("AGM").

The AGM will be held at The Conrad Dublin Hotel, Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin at 11 a.m. on 18 December 2024 (not 12 noon on 18 December 2024 as previously announced).

A copy of the notice of AGM can be viewed on the Company's website ( www.conroygold.com ) .

