Freitag, 29.11.2024
Die EXPLOSIVSTE Uran-Entdeckung seit Athabasca?!
WKN: A2ABB5 | ISIN: IE00BZ4BTZ13 | Ticker-Symbol: FKV1
Frankfurt
29.11.24
08:02 Uhr
0,051 Euro
-0,002
-3,81 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
29.11.2024 13:36 Uhr
182 Leser
Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Update re. Annual General Meeting

Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Update re. Annual General Meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 29

29 November 2024

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy Gold" or "the Company")

UPDATE re. ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Further to the announcement released on 29 November 2024 by Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR), the gold and base metals exploration and development company, the Company announces a correction to the previously announced timing of the Company's upcoming annual general meeting ("AGM").

The AGM will be held at The Conrad Dublin Hotel, Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin at 11 a.m. on 18 December 2024 (not 12 noon on 18 December 2024 as previously announced).

A copy of the notice of AGM can be viewed on the Company's website (www.conroygold.com).

For further information please contact:

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

Tel: +353-1-479-6180

John Sherman, Chairman

Maureen Jones, Managing Director

Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)

Tel: +44-20-3328-5656

Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Broker)

Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey

Lothbury Financial Services

Tel: +44-20-7469-0930

Tel: +44-20-3290-0707

Michael Padley

Hall Communications

Tel: +353-1-660-9377

Don Hall

Visit the website at: www.conroygold.com



© 2024 PR Newswire
