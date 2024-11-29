Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Update re. Annual General Meeting
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 29
29 November 2024
Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc
("Conroy Gold" or "the Company")
UPDATE re. ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Further to the announcement released on 29 November 2024 by Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR), the gold and base metals exploration and development company, the Company announces a correction to the previously announced timing of the Company's upcoming annual general meeting ("AGM").
The AGM will be held at The Conrad Dublin Hotel, Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin at 11 a.m. on 18 December 2024 (not 12 noon on 18 December 2024 as previously announced).
A copy of the notice of AGM can be viewed on the Company's website (www.conroygold.com).
For further information please contact:
Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc
Tel: +353-1-479-6180
John Sherman, Chairman
Maureen Jones, Managing Director
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)
Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss
Peterhouse Capital Limited (Broker)
Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey
Lothbury Financial Services
Tel: +44-20-7469-0930
Tel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall Communications
Tel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall
Visit the website at: www.conroygold.com
