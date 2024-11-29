Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Die EXPLOSIVSTE Uran-Entdeckung seit Athabasca?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DGQ3 | ISIN: SE0009242654 | Ticker-Symbol: 8V6
Frankfurt
29.11.24
13:15 Uhr
0,121 Euro
+0,005
+3,88 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN CHEMOTECH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN CHEMOTECH AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.11.2024 10:30 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Scandinavian ChemoTech AB: Scandinavian ChemoTech's Animal Care division is heading for a strong fourth quarter 2024 in terms of sales

Finanznachrichten News

Animal Care is on track to close 2024 on a high note, with sales in the fourth quarter already reaching approximately 1,500 KSEK and projected to surpass 6,000 KSEK for the full year. This highlights the increasing adoption and success of our vetIQure TSE system and treatment kits in the veterinary market.

A key driver of this growth is the rising number of repeat purchases from existing customers. This demonstrates not only the trust our customers place in the vetIQure TSE system but also its growing utilization in veterinary practices-an encouraging sign of its effectiveness and value.

"We are thrilled to see our expanding footprint in the veterinary industry across the USA and Europe," says Mohan Frick, CEO of Scandinavian ChemoTech. "The consistent growth in sales reflects the tangible clinical and economic benefits that TSE technology brings to both patients and hospitals. This ongoing momentum is a testament to the impact we are making in animal care."

With the strong performance of 2024 and the clear demand for innovative veterinary solutions, Scandinavian ChemoTech's Animal Care is poised for even greater success in 2025.

For further information please contact:

Mohan Frick, CEO

Phone: +46 (0)10-218 93 00

E-mail: ir@chemotech.se

Certified Adviser: Redeye AB

Scandinavian ChemoTech AB (publ)

ChemoTech is a Swedish medical technology company based in Lund that has developed a patented technology platform to offer cancer patients access to a new treatment alternative, Tumour Specific Electroporation (TSE), available for treatment of both humans and animals. There are a large number of cancer patients whose tumours for various reasons cannot be treated by conventional methods but where TSE can be a solution. Therefore, the company continuously evaluates new opportunities and areas of application for the technology. ChemoTech's shares (CMOTEC B) are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm and Redeye AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Read more at: www.chemotech.se.

This disclosure contains information that ChemoTech is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 29-11-2024 10:28 CET.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.