Scandinavian ChemoTech AB: Scandinavian ChemoTech's Animal Care division is heading for a strong fourth quarter 2024 in terms of sales

Animal Care is on track to close 2024 on a high note, with sales in the fourth quarter already reaching approximately 1,500 KSEK and projected to surpass 6,000 KSEK for the full year. This highlights the increasing adoption and success of our vetIQure TSE system and treatment kits in the veterinary market.

A key driver of this growth is the rising number of repeat purchases from existing customers. This demonstrates not only the trust our customers place in the vetIQure TSE system but also its growing utilization in veterinary practices-an encouraging sign of its effectiveness and value.

"We are thrilled to see our expanding footprint in the veterinary industry across the USA and Europe," says Mohan Frick, CEO of Scandinavian ChemoTech. "The consistent growth in sales reflects the tangible clinical and economic benefits that TSE technology brings to both patients and hospitals. This ongoing momentum is a testament to the impact we are making in animal care."

With the strong performance of 2024 and the clear demand for innovative veterinary solutions, Scandinavian ChemoTech's Animal Care is poised for even greater success in 2025.

For further information please contact:

Mohan Frick, CEO

Phone: +46 (0)10-218 93 00

E-mail: ir@chemotech.se

Certified Adviser: Redeye AB

Scandinavian ChemoTech AB (publ)

ChemoTech is a Swedish medical technology company based in Lund that has developed a patented technology platform to offer cancer patients access to a new treatment alternative, Tumour Specific Electroporation (TSE), available for treatment of both humans and animals. There are a large number of cancer patients whose tumours for various reasons cannot be treated by conventional methods but where TSE can be a solution. Therefore, the company continuously evaluates new opportunities and areas of application for the technology. ChemoTech's shares (CMOTEC B) are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm and Redeye AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Read more at: www.chemotech.se .

This disclosure contains information that ChemoTech is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 29-11-2024 10:28 CET.