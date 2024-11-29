Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Die EXPLOSIVSTE Uran-Entdeckung seit Athabasca?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PHHB | ISIN: US03828A1016 | Ticker-Symbol: 2UV
Tradegate
29.11.24
17:18 Uhr
2,066 Euro
-0,134
-6,09 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
APPLIED THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APPLIED THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0282,05817:22
2,0282,05617:22
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
APPLIED THERAPEUTICS
APPLIED THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
APPLIED THERAPEUTICS INC2,066-6,09 %
BOLT PROJECTS HOLDINGS INC0,720+143,26 %
PRIMEGA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2,070+26,22 %
PROCAPS GROUP SA1,2900,00 %
SKK HOLDINGS LIMITED1,440+15,20 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.