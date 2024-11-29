OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).In the GreenBolt Projects Holdings, Inc. (BSLK) is up over 233% at $0.9880. Primega Group Holdings Limited (PGHL) is up over 52% at $2.52. SKK Holdings Limited (SKK) is up over 14% at $1.45. Edesa Biotech, Inc. (EDSA) is up over 13% at $2.61. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (PYXS) is up over 13% at $2.07. Satellogic Inc. (SATL) is up over 13% at $1.64. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) is up 12% at $6.89. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (CABA) is up over 12% at $3.39. NextTrip, Inc. (NTRP) is up over 10% at $3.30. Spectral AI, Inc. (MDAI) is up over 10% at $1.62. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ENTA) is up over 9% at $9.67. PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) is up over 8% at $2.99.In the RedApplied Therapeutics, Inc. (APLT) is down over 72% at $2.38. Procaps Group S.A. (PROC) is down over 17% at $1.73. Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (BOCN) is down over 12% at $12.65. Infobird Co., Ltd (IFBD) is down over 10% at $2.37. Enlightify Inc. (ENFY) is down over 10% at $1.71. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) is down over 9% at $1.54. QMMM Holdings Limited (QMMM) is down over 7% at $1.16. ZenaTech, Inc. (ZENA) is down over 6% at $7.30. SmartKem, Inc. (SMTK) is down over 6% at $6.50. SolarMax Technology, Inc. (SMXT) is down over 6% at $1.38.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX