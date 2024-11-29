NOA Lithium Brines Inc.: NOA Lithium Extends Term of Warrants, Amends Property Agreements and Completes Final Payments on Certain Property's

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2024 / NOA Lithium Brines Inc. (TSXV:NOAL) ("NOA" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to the Company's press release dated October 15, 2024, the Company has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") to extend the term of certain outstanding common shares purchase warrants.

The TSXV has approved the term extension for the following common share purchase warrants:

36,817,300 warrants issued in connection with the reverse take-over and Qualifying Transaction (as defined by the TSXV) of the Company that closed on March 3, 2023, and are currently exercisable at $0.20 per common share and that had an expiry date of March 3, 2025 have been extended to have a new expiry date of March 3, 2026 , with all other terms of these warrants remaining the same;

12,257,140 warrants issued in connection with the reverse take-over and Qualifying Transaction (as defined by the TSXV) of the Company that closed on March 3, 2023 and are currently exercisable at $0.50 per common share and that had an expiry date of March 3, 2025 have been extended to have a new expiry date of March 3, 2026 , with all other terms of these warrants remaining the same;

18,795,867 warrants issued in connection with private placements of units that closed on January 25, 2023, February 17, 2023 and March 1, 2023 and are currently exercisable at $0.50 per common share and that had an expiry date of September 3, 2025 have been extended to have a new expiry date of March 3, 2026 , with all other terms of these warrants remaining the same. Note that 181,848 finder warrants issued pursuant to this unit offering were not extended due to TSXV Policies and still have a expiry date of September 3, 2025.

Furthermore, 1,083,333 warrants issued in connection with a finder's fee as part of the reverse take-over and Qualifying Transaction (as defined by the TSXV) of the Company that closed on March 3, 2023 and are currently exercisable at $0.50 per common share and that have an expiry date of September 3, 2025, were not extended due to TSXV Policies.

Renegotiated Property Agreements and Payments

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has renegotiated terms on certain property option agreements for claims in the Company's Arizaro and Salines Grandes projects. The applicable amendments to these agreements are set forth below.

ARIZARO PROJECT

ALBA X Property ( "Alba X Claim" )

NOA and the property owner of this claim have agreed to amend the final property payment of US $270,000 in cash and US $135,000 in common shares to only US $200,000 in cash. NOA has now made payment of this US $200,000 in cash, as part of this final property payment of the Alba X Claim, which is within NOA's 78,000 hectares Arizaro Project, located in the Salta Province. All other commercial terms of this property agreement remain unchanged. With this payment, the Alba X property is fully owned by Company and this property is in the process of being registered in the name of a local wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Nevasca Property ( "Chaschas Norte Claim" )

NOA and CDN Maverick Capital Corp., the property owner of this claim, have agreed to amend the final property payment of US $500,000 in cash and US $500,000 in common shares to only US $500,000 in cash. Additionally, the re-purchase price of the 3% net smelter royalty of US $1,000,000 with an expiration date in June 2025 is amended to US $500,000 in cash and with a new expiration date in September 2027. NOA has now made payment of this US $500,000 in cash, as part of this final property payment of the Chaschas Norte Claim, which is within NOA's 78,000 hectares Arizaro Project, located in the Salta Province. All other commercial terms of this property agreement remain unchanged. With this payment, Chaschas Norte Claim is fully owned by Company and this property is in the process of being registered in the name of a local wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Hilario i and Francisco V Properties ( "Hilario and Francisco Claims" )

NOA and the property owner of these 100% claims in 6,487 hectares in the Arizaro Salar, have agreed to amend the final property payment of US $1,241,000 in cash and US $1,241,000 in common shares to US $100,000 in cash and US $200,000 in common shares at a price of $0.30 per common share. Additionally, a 1% net smelter royalty has been agreed with a re-purchase price of US $500,000 and an expiration date in November 2027. NOA has now made payment of this US $100,000 in cash and has issued 932,066 common shares at a price of $0.30 per common share to this said property owner, as part of this final property payment of the Hilario and Francisco Claims, which are within NOA's 78,000 hectares Arizaro Project, located in the Salta Province. All other commercial terms of this property agreement remain unchanged. With this payment, Hilario and Francisco Claims are fully (100%) owned by Company and this property is in the process of being registered in the name of a local wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. No finder's fees were paid as part of this transaction. Issuance of the aforementioned common shares have a four month hold from the date of issuance, pursuant to applicable securities laws, and this transaction is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

SALINAS GRANDES PROJECT

Toy, Aurora, Salinita V, Salinita V bis, Salinita VIII, Tody and Matias,Properties ( "Salinas Grandes Claims" )

NOA and the property owner of these claims have agreed to amend the two final property payments of US $900,000 in cash which was due in October 2024 and US $1,000,000 in cash due in March 2025 to the following schedule of payments: US $100,000 October 30, 2024, US $300,000 March 9, 2025, US $500,000 March 9, 2026 and US $1,000,000 September 9, 2027. NOA has now made payment of US $100,000 in cash, as part of this revised property payment schedule for these Salinas Grandes Claims, which are within NOA's 10,000 hectares Salinas Grandes Project, located in the province of Salta. All other commercial terms of this property agreement remain unchanged.

Yacones Salinas V Properties ( "Yacones Salinas V Claim" )

NOA and the property owner of these claims have agreed to amend the final property payments of US $388,000 in cash which was due in October 2024 to the following schedule of payments: US $50,000 in October 15, 2024, US $50,000 in January 15, 2025, and US $150,000 in October 31, 2025. NOA has now made payment of US $50,000 in cash, as part of this revised property payment schedule for the Yacones Salinas V Claim, which are within NOA's 10,000 hectares Salinas Grandes Project, located in the province of Salta. All other commercial terms of this property agreement remain unchanged.

Gabriel Rubacha, Chief Executive Officer and Director of NOA, stated, "The amendments agreed to reflect the recent changes in the lithium market. The properties that have now received final payments are being registered as owned by NOA, which will add to the existing land package already owned by the Company. Closing of the Clean Elements investment is anticipated shortly after the accompanying shareholders meeting on December 4, 2024 and a plan is already in motion to continue the development of our Flagship Rio Grande Project thereafter. The Arizaro and Salinas Grandes projects will provide NOA an enormous potential upside once we start the exploration in these two projects, unlocking more value to our shareholders".

Hernan Zaballa, Executive Chairman, stated, " NOA is grateful to the property owners of the Arizaro and Salinas Grandes properties for their understanding of the current lithium market conditions. Their willingness to amend the agreements, reducing and deferring payments will allow NOA to preserve cash for the development of Rio Grande while we consolidate the Arizaro and Salinas Grandes projects to be developed following our flagship."

About NOA Lithium Brines Inc.

NOA is a lithium exploration and development company formed to acquire assets with significant resource potential. All NOA's projects are located in the heart of the prolific Lithium Triangle, in the mining-friendly province of Salta, Argentina, near a multitude of projects and operations owned by some of the largest players in the lithium industry. NOA has rapidly consolidated one of the largest lithium brine claim portfolios in this region that is not owned by a producing company, with key positions on three prospective salars, being Rio Grande, Arizaro, Salinas Grandes, and totalling over 140,000 hectares.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Gabriel Rubacha

Chief Executive Officer and Director

