NOA Lithium Brines Inc.: NOA Engages Hatch To Lead Preliminary Economic Assessment For Its Rio Grande Project

NOA Lithium Brines Inc. (TSXV:NOAL)(Frankfurt:N7N) ("NOA" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Hatch Limited ("Hatch") to lead the preparation of a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the Company's flagship Rio Grande Project (the "Project") in Salta Province, Argentina.

The PEA will outline the economic parameters and development potential of the Project for an initial production capacity of approximately 20,000 metric tonnes per year of lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE"). The plant design in the PEA is anticipated to incorporate scalability, with the potential to double capacity through the addition of a second 20,000 metrictonne module, for total capacity of approximately 40,000 metric tonnes per year of LCE.

The PEA is expected to be completed within four months, with results anticipated in Q3 2025. The findings will provide critical insights into the Project's viability and will serve as a foundation for the next phase of development toward production.

NOA's Chief Executive Officer Gabriel Rubacha states: "This marks a major milestone for NOA and the Rio Grande Project. Over the past two years, we've consistently delivered on our exploration and development goals, even amid challenging market conditions. We are excited to partner with Hatch, a firm with extensive experience in lithium project development across the region. Hatch's technical expertise and global reputation give us confidence that the PEA will present a robust and credible valuation of our Rio Grande Project. This will be key to advancing the Project and unlocking further value for our shareholders."

About NOA Lithium Brines Inc.

NOA is a lithium exploration and development company formed to acquire assets with significant resource potential. All NOA's projects are located in the heart of the prolific Lithium Triangle, in the mining-friendly province of Salta, Argentina, near a multitude of projects and operations owned by some of the largest players in the lithium industry. NOA has rapidly consolidated one of the largest lithium brine claim portfolios in this region that is not owned by a producing company, with key positions on three prospective salars, being Rio Grande, Arizaro, and Salinas Grandes, and totalling over 140,000 hectares. The Rio Grande Project is NOA's flagship asset, with a resource estimate of approximately 4.7 million tons of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) at an average lithium concentration of 525 milligrams per litre. In December 2024, NOA completed final property payments on its Rio Grande Project, securing 100% ownership of all claims within this project.

About Hatch Limited

Hatch is a global multidisciplinary project management, engineering and professional services consultancy with extensive experience in critical minerals. Hatch has substantial experience in processing and engineering of lithium rich brines, including projects located on salars in Argentina.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Gabriel Rubacha

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For Further Information

Website: www.noalithium.com

Email: info@noalithium.com

Telephone: +54-9-11-5060-4709

Alternative Telephone: +1-403-571-8013

Qualified Person

David O'Connor P.Geo., is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and he has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the results of the PEA, lithium pricing, further brine process testing and exploration and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

SOURCE: NOA Lithium Brines Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire