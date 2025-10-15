Buenos Aires, Argentina--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - NOA Lithium Brines Inc (TSXV: NOAL) (FSE: N7N), the newest player in the world's most prolific lithium-producing district, is pleased to announce that it will present at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase 2025. Shareholders and interested parties are invited to attend the event and learn more about the company's latest developments.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel on November 4 & 5, 2025, bringing together investors, mining companies and industry leaders.

Gabriel Rubacha, CEO, will be presenting on November 5th at 11:40 AM Eastern Standard time.

For the latest agenda and to register for the conference visit:

https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2025/

About NOA Lithium Brines Inc

NOA is a lithium exploration and development company formed to acquire assets with significant resource potential. All NOA's projects are located in the heart of the prolific Lithium Triangle, in the mining-friendly province of Salta, Argentina, near a multitude of projects and operations owned by some of the largest players in the lithium industry. NOA has rapidly consolidated one of the largest lithium brine claim portfolios in this region that is not owned by a producing company, with key positions on three prospective salars, being Rio Grande, Arizaro, and Salinas Grandes, and totalling over 140,000 hectares.

