NOA Lithium Brines Inc.: NOA Lithium Announces Launch of 2026 Activities at Rio Grande Project Leading to Preliminary Feasibility Assessment

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / NOA Lithium Brines Inc. (TSXV:NOAL) ("NOA" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has engaged Montgomery & Associates ("M&A") to start key activities for the hydrogeological model of the Rio Grande salar to support the Preliminary Feasibility Study ("PFS") for NOA's Rio Grande Project (the "RioGrandeProject" or "Project"). The PFS is planned to be completed before the end of 2026.

M&A has been working on NOA's Rio Grande Project since 2023 and they have extensive experience in Argentina and in the region. They have also worked on many of the projects in operation and under development in Argentina, including multiple producing and development stage lithium brine projects.

One of the initial preliminary tasks for the PFS is the preparation of a Basin Water Balance Report, scheduled to be completed before the end of Q1/2026. A Water Balance Report is a foundational engineering report for the Project that quantifies the total inflows, outflows, and storage changes of water within the Project's site.

NOA's Chief Executive Officer Gabriel Rubacha states: "This is another milestone in Rio Grande's journey to feasibility. Our goal this year remains to complete the PFS and this event marks the initiation of the activities necessary to achieve this".

About NOA Lithium Brines Inc.

NOA is a lithium exploration and development company formed to acquire assets with significant resource potential. All NOA's projects are located in the heart of the prolific Lithium Triangle, in the mining-friendly province of Salta, Argentina, near a multitude of projects and operations owned by some of the largest players in the lithium industry. NOA has rapidly consolidated one of the largest lithium brine claim portfolios in this region that is not owned by a producing company, with key positions on three prospective salars, being Rio Grande, Arizaro, and Salinas Grandes, and totalling over 140,000 hectares.

About Montgomery & Associates

Montgomery & Associates ("M&A") is an international water resource consulting firm that specializes in management and mining hydrogeology services which includes characterization of aquifer conditions. It has been operating since 1984, with South American offices now located in Santiago Chile and Salta Argentina. M&A's Head office is in Tucson Arizona. M&A's client list includes most of the domestic and international mining entities operating in the Americas.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Gabriel Rubacha

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Qualified Person

Mr. Michael Rosko, M.Sc., C.P.G. of E. L. Montgomery and Associates ("M&A") is a Registered Geologist (C.P.G.) in Arizona, California, and Texas, a Registered Member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration, and is a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Rosko and hydrogeologists from M&A have been on site multiple times during the various phases of drilling and sampling operations and Mr. Rosko has extensive experience in salar environments and has been a QP on many lithium brine projects. Mr. Rosko and M&A are completely independent of NOA, as defined in, and required by, NI 43-101 and Mr. Rosko has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

