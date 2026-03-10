Anzeige
NOA Lithium Brines Inc.: NOA Lithium Announces Additional Warrant Exercises For $4,355,603

BUENOS AIRES, AR / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / NOA Lithium Brines Inc. (TSX-V:NOAL)(FSE:N7N) ("NOA" or the "Company") announces that further to its January 7, 2026 and February 10, 2026 new releases regarding certain warrant exercises, the Company is pleased to announce that management and certain founding shareholders of the Company that hold common share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.20 per common share of the Company (the "Warrants") have exercised 21,778,014 Warrants for gross proceeds of $4,355,603 in cash. The proceeds from the Warrants exercise will be used to advance the Company's projects and for general corporate working capital (the "Warrant Exercise").

During the last 60 days, more than 29,430,014 warrants exercisable at $0.20 have been exercised providing the Company with approximately $5,886,003 in cash, including approximately 50% ($2,912,400) of these Warrants have been exercised by management of the Company.

NOA's Chief Executive Officer and Director, Gabriel Rubacha, states: "These warrant exercises reflect strong internal alignment and continued support for NOA's strategy, and it reflects a strong commitment from the founding shareholders and management. These proceeds strengthen our treasury and provide cost-effective capital to advance Rio Grande into pre-feasibility within our planned timeframe."

About NOA Lithium Brines Inc.

NOA is a lithium exploration and development company formed to acquire assets with significant resource potential. All NOA's projects are located in the heart of the prolific Lithium Triangle, in the mining-friendly province of Salta, Argentina, near a multitude of projects and operations owned by some of the largest players in the lithium industry. NOA has rapidly consolidated one of the largest lithium brine claim portfolios in this region that is not owned by a producing company, with key positions on three prospective salars, being Rio Grande, Arizaro, and Salinas Grandes, and totalling over 140,000 hectares.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Gabriel Rubacha

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For Further Information

Website: www.noalithium.com
Email: info@noalithium.com
Telephone: +54-9-11-5060-4709
Alternative Telephone: +1-403-571-8013

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the results of further brine process testing and exploration and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

