Hexicon AB: Hexicon AB (publ) - interim report Q3 2024

JULY - SEPTEMBER 2024

· Net revenue: SEK 3.8 (0.8) million

· Operating profit/loss: SEK -32.9 (-27.6) million

· Profit/loss before tax for the period: SEK -54.1 (-44.3) million

· Earnings per share basic and diluted: SEK -0.15 (-0.14)

· Cash flow from operating activities: SEK -28.3 (-80.4) million



JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2024

· Net revenue: SEK 5.2 (5.1) million

· Operating profit/loss: SEK -79.5 (-147.9) million

· Profit/loss before tax for the period: SEK -134.0 (-146.5) million

· Earnings per share basic and diluted: SEK -0.37 (-0.42)

· Cash flow from operating activities: SEK -65.3 (-104.2) million



Key highlights from the third quarter

· Hexicon completed the operational takeover of MunmuBaram at the end of June, after months of preparations and handover work. From the 1st of July Hexicon formally took over the operating responsibility for the MunmuBaram project.

· In August, the South Korean authorities approved the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the MunmuBaram project. It is a very important milestone for the project as an approved EIA is required to participate in the offtake auction.



Key highlights after the quarter

· On October 10th, the MunmuBaram project reached a significant milestone as it entered into a Transmission Service Agreement (TSA) with Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO).

· On November 4th, the Swedish Government announced that 13 submitted applications to build offshore wind farms in the Baltic Sea, south of the Sea of Åland, were rejected. As a result, the joint venture partners Hexicon and Mainstream Renewable Power decided to put the work on hold for the Freja Offshore projects, Cirrus and Dyning.

· On November 22nd, the South Korean Electricity Regulatory Commission (KOREC), approved Hexicon's application, submitted in June to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) to take over the remaining shares in the MunmuBaram project.

About Hexicon

Hexicon is an early project developer in floating wind, opening new markets in deep water areas, and a technology provider with a patented floating wind design - TwinWind. The dual business model supports the world's transition to sustainable energy. Floating wind is an important part of the future energy mix. It can be deployed quickly and at scale, contributing to the electrification of society at large. Hexicon operates in several markets across Europe, Africa and Asia. Hexicon is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker HEXI). Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

www.hexicongroup.com

This information is information that Hexicon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-11-29 08:00 CET.