LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A new report published by the UK Health Security Agency found that the NHS England emergency department opt-out testing program for bloodborne viruses has helped to diagnose thousands of people with HIV, Hepatitis B and C.The report, commissioned by NHS England, evaluates the first 24 months of the program, which was introduced in April 2022. The program involves testing people who are having blood tests in emergency departments, regardless of their symptoms, to identify, care and treat HIV, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C. The program Was rolled out across 34 emergency departments in areas that are known to have high rates of blood borne virus infections.Many people in England are believed to be living with undiagnosed HIV, hepatitis B, or C.The UKHSA analysis found that out of tens of thousands of people who were tested, 1,957 people were newly diagnosed with hepatitis B, 762 people were diagnosed with hepatitis C, and 391 people with HIV.The highest number of new diagnoses was for hepatitis B, which reflects a greater prevalence of undiagnosed hepatitis B compared to the two other diseases.Dr Sema Mandal, Consultant Epidemiologist and Deputy Director at UKHSA, said, 'The opt-out testing program in emergency departments is making a significant impact in diagnosing those living with HIV, hepatitis C and hepatitis B. Our evaluation indicates that many people are unaware they have a bloodborne virus infection. This program is identifying infections in people who might not seek testing otherwise, enabling them to access treatment earlier.The MEF report noted cases of HIV increasing among ethnic minority groups.