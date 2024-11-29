DJ AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Amundi Investment Solutions (DJEU,DJEL) AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 29-Nov-2024 / 15:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT Registered Office: 91-93 boulevard Pasteur CS 21564 75730 Paris cedex 15 (the "company") ______________________________________________________________________ NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS November 29, 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company hereby wishes to inform the Shareholders holding AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT distribution shares that annual dividends will be paid as stated in the table below. The distribution of each dividend will be carried out according to the following calendar: - Record date: December 9, 2024 - Ex-date: December 10, 2024 - Payment date: December 13, 2024 ETF Name ISIN Share Class TIDM Listing Distribution Income Amount (in Sedol Currency Currency share class currency) Amundi Dow Jones Industrial FR0007056841 EUR DJEU USD 4,82 BCW3NW3 Average UCITS ETF Dist LN Amundi Dow Jones Industrial FR0007056841 EUR DJEL GBX 4,82 B7V4593 Average UCITS ETF Dist LN

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds.

The Board of Directors

