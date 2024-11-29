Anzeige
Freitag, 29.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Die EXPLOSIVSTE Uran-Entdeckung seit Athabasca?!
WKN: A143DP | ISIN: FR0004125920 | Ticker-Symbol: ANI
Tradegate
29.11.24
17:06 Uhr
61,35 Euro
+1,00
+1,66 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
Dow Jones News
29.11.2024 15:49 Uhr
148 Leser
AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT: Notice to Shareholders

Finanznachrichten News

DJ AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 

Amundi Investment Solutions (DJEU,DJEL) 
AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 
29-Nov-2024 / 15:18 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT 
Registered Office: 91-93 boulevard Pasteur 
CS 21564 
75730 Paris cedex 15 
(the "company") 
______________________________________________________________________ 
 
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 
November 29, 2024 
 
The Board of Directors of the Company hereby wishes to inform the Shareholders holding AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT 
distribution shares that annual dividends will be paid as stated in the table below. 
The distribution of each dividend will be carried out according to the following calendar: 
 
 - Record date: December 9, 2024 
 - Ex-date: December 10, 2024 
 - Payment date: December 13, 2024 
 
ETF Name             ISIN     Share Class  TIDM Listing  Distribution Income Amount (in   Sedol 
                        Currency      Currency  share class currency) 
Amundi Dow Jones Industrial    FR0007056841 EUR      DJEU USD    4,82                BCW3NW3 
Average UCITS ETF Dist                    LN 
Amundi Dow Jones Industrial    FR0007056841 EUR      DJEL GBX    4,82                B7V4593 
Average UCITS ETF Dist                    LN

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds.

The Board of Directors

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     FR0007056841, FR0007056841 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:     DJEU,DJEL 
Sequence No.: 362323 
EQS News ID:  2041433 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2041433&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 29, 2024 09:18 ET (14:18 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
