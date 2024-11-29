A Storied Century: Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo Honors 100 Years of Its Three-Story Pagoda

Special anniversary offerings include a stay in their luxury suite and signature dishes crafted with sake from the pagoda's original location.

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the relocation of its three-story pagoda, Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo is launching a series of exclusive offerings honoring the Tangible Cultural Property. The award-winning luxury hotel's limited-time dining and stay experiences are available from January 8, 2025.

The commemorative 100th Anniversary of the Three-Story Pagoda Luxury Stay package includes two nights in the lavish Ambassador Suite , complete with views of the pagoda, private dining at the hotel's Japanese restaurant Ryotei Kinsui and Italian restaurant Il Treatro, and a private garden tour highlighting the historical significance of the pagoda. Also included is a martini of choice from the "Hundred Martinis Selection" at the hotel's signature bar, Le Marquis. Bookings for the package, priced at a special rate of 1,000,000 JPY, are available exclusively by phone from December 9, 2024.

In tribute to the pagoda's origins in Higashi-Hiroshima, the hotel's culinary team has partnered with Kamotsuru Sake Brewing, established over 100 years ago in the same town. This collaboration will be showcased through special menus at Japanese restaurant Miyuki and Italian restaurant Il Teatro. Miyuki's menu features a traditional "Bishu-nabe" hot pot, a dish beloved by local sake brewers, while Il Teatro will prepare a risotto made with sake lees and a dessert featuring umeshu (plum wine).

Originally built in the Muromachi period over 600 years ago, the pagoda is a rare sight in Tokyo, being one of just three ancient pagodas in the city. It was relocated from Hiroshima to Chinzanso Garden in 1925 by Baron Heitaro Fujita. Surviving the 1945 Tokyo air raids, the pagoda has since become an official Tangible Cultural Property and underwent a major renovation in 2010. The pagoda celebrates its 100th anniversary at Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo in 2025, symbolizing a century of cultural heritage and resilience.

For more information on bookings and details, please call +81-3-3943-1111 or visit the website .

About Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo

Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo is one of the city's most iconic luxury hotels with 70 years of history. The property includes 265 guest rooms/suites, nine restaurants, an executive lounge, 38 meeting/banquet rooms, and a full-service spa with a Japanese onsen. Its award-winning garden has a wide variety of botanicals, including more than 100 cherry trees and 1,000 camellia trees. The standout feature of the garden is the 'Tokyo Sea of Clouds ,' a recreation of the natural phenomenon that can usually only be found in the mountainous regions of Japan. The hotel is owned and managed by Fujita Kanko Inc., a publicly-traded tourism industry corporation headquartered in Tokyo.

