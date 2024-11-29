Anzeige
Freitag, 29.11.2024
Die EXPLOSIVSTE Uran-Entdeckung seit Athabasca?!
WKN: A3DBBA | ISIN: NL0015000LU4 | Ticker-Symbol: R3D
Tradegate
29.11.24
15:36 Uhr
9,456 Euro
-0,052
-0,55 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.11.2024 17:58 Uhr
Iveco Group N.V. publishes its 2025 Corporate Calendar



Turin, 29thNovember 2024. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) announces the following corporate calendar dates for 2025:

DateEarnings releases
7th FebruaryResults for 4th quarter and preliminary annual results 2024
15th MayResults for 1st quarter 2025
30th JulyResults for 2nd quarter and 1st half 2025
6th NovemberResults for 3rd quarter 2025

The Annual General Meeting for the approval of Iveco Group N.V.'s Financial Statements at 31st December 2024 is scheduled to take place in mid April 2025.

(*) In compliance with the requirements set forth by the lnstructions of the Regulation of Borsa Italiana S.p.A., please note that, should the Annual General Meeting resolve a dividend related to the 2024 financial year, the month planned for the dividend detachment (ex-date) would be April. This information is provided for the aforesaid regulatory provisions only and it cannot be interpreted in any way as a forecast regarding any dividend distribution during 2025 or the following years.

Iveco Group N.V.

Media Contacts:
Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091
Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007
E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:
Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539
E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

Attachment

  • 20241129_PR_Iveco_Group_2025_Corporate_Calendar (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/20f56aa2-6b68-4de2-bfef-ef0946e0d191)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
