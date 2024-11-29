Iveco Group N.V. publishes its 2025 Corporate Calendar

Turin, 29thNovember 2024. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) announces the following corporate calendar dates for 2025:

Date Earnings releases 7th February Results for 4th quarter and preliminary annual results 2024 15th May Results for 1st quarter 2025 30th July Results for 2nd quarter and 1st half 2025 6th November Results for 3rd quarter 2025

The Annual General Meeting for the approval of Iveco Group N.V.'s Financial Statements at 31st December 2024 is scheduled to take place in mid April 2025.

(*) In compliance with the requirements set forth by the lnstructions of the Regulation of Borsa Italiana S.p.A., please note that, should the Annual General Meeting resolve a dividend related to the 2024 financial year, the month planned for the dividend detachment (ex-date) would be April. This information is provided for the aforesaid regulatory provisions only and it cannot be interpreted in any way as a forecast regarding any dividend distribution during 2025 or the following years.

