ZIGUP plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 29
ZIGUP PLC
("ZIGUP" or the "Company")
29 November 2024
Change of Director's Details
In accordance with UKLR 6.4.9R(2), the Company announces that Mr Mark Butcher, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of AIM-quoted Logistics Development Group plc with effect from 29 November 2024.
- ENDS -
For further information, please contact:
ZIGUP plc
Matthew Barton, Company Secretary +44 (0)1325 467 558
© 2024 PR Newswire