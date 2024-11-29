ZIGUP plc - Director Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 29

ZIGUP PLC

("ZIGUP" or the "Company")

29 November 2024

Change of Director's Details

In accordance with UKLR 6.4.9R(2), the Company announces that Mr Mark Butcher, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of AIM-quoted Logistics Development Group plc with effect from 29 November 2024.

