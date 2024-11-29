Anzeige
Freitag, 29.11.2024
Die EXPLOSIVSTE Uran-Entdeckung seit Athabasca?!
WKN: A0YAV3 | ISIN: GB00B41H7391 | Ticker-Symbol: 21W
Frankfurt
29.11.24
08:37 Uhr
4,520 Euro
PR Newswire
29.11.2024 18:06 Uhr
ZIGUP plc - Director Declaration

ZIGUP plc - Director Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 29

ZIGUP PLC
("ZIGUP" or the "Company")

29 November 2024

Change of Director's Details

In accordance with UKLR 6.4.9R(2), the Company announces that Mr Mark Butcher, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of AIM-quoted Logistics Development Group plc with effect from 29 November 2024.

- ENDS -

For further information, please contact:

ZIGUP plc

Matthew Barton, Company Secretary +44 (0)1325 467 558


