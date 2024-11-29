WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled higher on Friday, extending recent gains, but posted losses for the week and the month.A weaker dollar, and persisting tensions in the Middle East, and the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine pushed up the yellow metal's safe-haven appeal.The dollar index dropped to 105.75, losing nearly 0.3%.Gold futures for December closed up $17.10 or about 0.65% at 2,657.00 an ounce. Gold futures shed about 2% in the week, and nearly 3% in November.Silver futures for December ended higher by $0.574 or about 1.9% at $30.685 an ounce. Gold futures lost a little over 2% in the week, and lost 6% in the month.Copper futures for December climbed to $4.0820 per pound, gaining $0.0150 or about 0.37%.Eurostat said inflation in the Euro area climbed for a second straight month in November, with the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rising 2.3% year-on-year following a 2% increase in October, according to preliminary data.Core inflation, which excludes prices of food, energy and alcohol and tobacco, was steady at 2.7%. Economists had forecast a score of 2.8%.On the geopolitical front, Russia launched a series of strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, exacerbating the power crisis across the country.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has condemned Russia's actions as a 'despicable escalation,' highlighting the use of Cruise missiles with cluster munition.Meanwhile, Israel and Hezbollah have accused each other of violating the ceasefire norms that came into effect this week.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX