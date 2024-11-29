Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2024) - ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. (CSE: ISFT) (the "Company" or "ICEsoft") is pleased to announce its consolidated financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023. Detailed results and Management's discussion and analysis are now available on SEDAR.

Quarterly highlights are as follows:

The Company realized Q3 revenues of $491,250, a 7.6% increase over the same period prior year.

The Company has realized a net operating profit of $41,326 for Q3 and $82,312 year to date.

30% year over year Cost of Goods, per unit/notification cost reduction realized.

Company has realized 16 consecutive quarters of annualized revenue growth.

"We continue to see continued expansion and adoption of the Voyent Alert! Notification Service, largely driven by referrals. System usage is at record highs, where the system saw extensive usage over the 2024 fire season," stated Brian McKinney, President and CEO. "Continued revenue growth combined with our ongoing cost mitigation efforts remains our top focus moving forward."

About ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp.:

ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. (CSE: ISFT) is a software as a service ("SaaS") company.

