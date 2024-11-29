SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Coffee retail giant Starbucks (SBUX) has opened a new outlet near the South Korean border, offering customers a unique opportunity to enjoy a cup of coffee while catching a glimpse of the heavily militarized border with North Korea.On Friday, November 29, the coffee chain opened its new location in Aegibong Peace Ecopark in Gimpo, South Korea, where its customers enjoy views of North Korea's Songaksan mountain and a nearby village in Kaephung county.The store is close to the demilitarized zone (DMZ), which separates the two war-divided Koreas and is about 31 miles northwest of Seoul, according to Reuters.A three-year conflict between South and North Korea ended in a 1953 armistice, but a peace treaty was never signed.Visitors must pass through a military checkpoint on the way to the Starbucks outlet, although it is in a lesser known and less militarised area than more popular tourist spots along the border such as the Panmunjom truce village.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX