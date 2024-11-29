WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar shed ground against its major counterparts on Friday as the yield on long-term Treasury Notes dropped. Also, with investors choosing to pick up riskier assets such as equities, the dollar struggled for support almost right through the day's session.The dollar index weakened to 105.74, losing about 0.3% from previous closing value of 106.05.Against the Euro, the dollar was down at 1.0580, and against Pound Sterling, weakened to 1.2743 from 1.2687 a unit of the British currency.The dollar gained against the Japanese currency, fetching 149.66 yen a unit, compared to 149.47 yen a unit on Thursday. Against the Aussie, the dollar weakened to 0.6521.The Swiss franc strengthened to CHF 0.8808 against the greenback, while the Loonie firmed to 1.4003 a unit of the U.S. currency.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX