The Platform Group AG, formerly known as fashionette AG, has announced a significant expansion through its complete acquisition of a leading European luxury watch online retailer. The comprehensive asset deal encompasses all assets, brand rights, and locations, with completion scheduled for December 2024. This strategic move has resonated positively with investors, driving the company's stock up by 3.32 percent to €7.79. The acquisition represents a pivotal step in strengthening the company's position in the premium segment, with the firm's market capitalization currently standing at €48.2 million based on 6.2 million outstanding shares.

Strategic Growth Initiative

Looking ahead to the second quarter of 2025, the company plans to implement an extensive platform strategy, incorporating both new and certified pre-owned luxury timepieces. This expansion aims to leverage and grow its established customer base of 175,000 across 60 countries. The initiative includes actively connecting with specialist retail partners and significantly broadening the product range, demonstrating the company's commitment to enhancing its market presence in the luxury segment.

