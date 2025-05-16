TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Perfect Corp. (PERF), a global leader in AI and AR beauty and fashion tech and the creator of the YouCam app suite, has unveiled YouCam AI Chat-a new AI-powered assistant designed to help users create, plan, learn, and stay inspired through intuitive conversations.Powered by advanced multi-model AI technologies like GPT-4.1, GPT-4o, GPT-4o mini, and DeepSeek R1, the assistant provides a personalized and responsive interface for a variety of everyday tasks. From writing and designing to researching and organizing, YouCam AI Chat simplifies complex workflows through an accessible, user-friendly platform.YouCam AI Chat brings together a suite of smart, user-friendly features that make AI practical and accessible for everyday use. It allows users to effortlessly generate images from text with intelligent prompt suggestions, even if they're new to AI tools. Predefined tasks simplify common workflows like writing and brainstorming, while pre-set roles offer tailored assistance across areas such as beauty, wellness, fitness, and dating. The Daily Hits feed ensures users stay inspired and informed with real-time updates on trending news, topics, and market developments.Complementing these features are powerful productivity tools designed to streamline daily tasks. The AI Image Generator and Photo Summarizer help visualize and interpret content quickly. Document Master enables fast summarization, translation, and rewriting of files, while AI Real-time Search delivers accurate answers with reference links. Additionally, the Web Summarizer extracts key insights from online content, and the YouTube Video Summarizer condenses lengthy videos into concise takeaways-making research, planning, and learning faster and more efficient.According to Founder and CEO Alice Chang, the platform is designed to cater to users of all skill levels. She emphasized that the tool merges top-tier AI technology with practical use cases, delivering a fast and visual user experience. It aims to support users in finding inspiration or taking immediate action through a single chat interface.PERF is currently trading at $1.79 or 1.10% lower on the NYSE.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX