BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - XPeng Inc. (XPEV), a Chinese smart electric vehicle maker, said on Sunday that it has delivered 30,895 smart electric vehicles or EVs for the month of November, up 54 percent, year-over-year, and 29 percent over the last month.For the first eleven months of 2024, XPENG delivered 153,373 Smart EVs, a 26% increase from the same period last year.In November, XNGP's monthly active user penetration rate in urban driving reached 85%.Deliveries of XPENG MONA M03 exceeded 10,000 units for the third consecutive month since its launch.After 23 days of launch, deliveries of XPENG P7+ exceeded 7,000 units.XPENG also announced that it officially entered into the Nepal and UK markets.