CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia is scheduled to release a batch of data on Monday, headlining a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are October figures for building approvals and retail sales, November numbers for commodity prices and Q3 data for company operating profits.Building approvals are tipped to add 1.2 percent on month, slowing from 4.4 percent in September. Retail sales are seen higher by 0.4 percent on month, up from 0.1 percent in the previous month. Commodity prices were down 7.8 percent on year in October. Profits are expected to add 0.6 percent on quarter after losing 5.3 percent in the three months prior.Japan will see Q3 numbers for capital spending, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 6.7 percent on year - moderating from 7.4 percent in the previous three months.Indonesia will provide November numbers for consumer prices, with overall inflation expected to add 0.26 percent on month and 1.50 percent on year following the 0.08 percent monthly increase and the 1.71 percent annual gain in October. Core CPI is seen higher by 2.21 percent on year, easing from 2.20 percent in the previous month.Finally, a number of the regional nations will see December results for their respective manufacturing PMIs from S&P Global, including Australia (Judo) Indonesia, Japan (Jibun), Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam and China (Caixin).