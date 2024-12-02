TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contract in November, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.0.That's down from 49.2 in October, and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.The reduction was modest, yet the strongest seen since March. There was a sustained decline in new orders midway through the final quarter of 2024. The pace of decline slowed from October and was modest overall.According to panelists, demand from both domestic and international markets was subdued. As such, the current sequences of decline in both total new orders and new export business extended to 18 and 33 months respectively.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX